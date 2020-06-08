NAB submits progress report in Narowal sports city case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday submitted progress report to an Accountability Court, pertaining to an inquiry against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday submitted progress report to an Accountability Court, pertaining to an inquiry against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports City case.

The NAB adopted the stance that the inquiry process was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The NAB would file a reference against accused once investigation was completed into the matter, it added.

AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on Narowal Sports City case against accused Ahsan Iqbal.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded that inquiry into the matter had been converted to investigation against the accused and after its completion, a reference would be prepared.

Ahsan Iqbal took to the rostrum and alleged that NAB was making propaganda against him through the media. Upon this, the judge said that such matter should be discussed only outsidethe court.

The court adjourned hearing till June 26.