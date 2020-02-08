UrduPoint.com
NAB Submits Reply In SC In Punjab Companies Case

Sat 08th February 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday submitted a reply in the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to companies established by the previous Punjab government in the province.

The NAB submitted reply in a suo moto notice case regarding establishment of companies in Punjab.

The reply stated that out of 71 Punjab companies, 49 were active and 22 were inactive. A reference of 660 million had been filed against former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and two more references were also filed in this case, it added.

The NAB also recommended departmental proceedings in 14 inquiries and closure of inquiry against 29 companies.

The reply stated that Punjab Finance Division disbursed Rs 193 billion to 53 companies while 18 companies did not receive a single rupee. Some companies also received foreign funds worth Rs 163 billion while Rs 14 billion were donated by the foreign donors separately, it added.

The NAB reply stated that there were two investigations and 15 inquiries pending in the companies' case. Rs 101.9 million had been recovered through Plea bargain.

At the last hearing, the Punjab government had informed the court that the unnecessary companies established in the previous regime would be abolished.

