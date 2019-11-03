NAB Sukkur apprehends 203 corruption suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has so far arrested 203 corruption suspects and filed 102 corruption references in accountability court of Sukkur.

According to official data, the bureau has so far received 25,431 complaints and authorised 618 complaint verification, 106 inquiries, verification of 345 complaints and 106 investigations.

NAB has constituted 800 character building societies in different colleges and universities. In last 3 years, Sukkur bureau has handed over allotment letters of newly constructed 216 flats and 276 houses to officials of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

NAB Sukkur has recovered Rs 7.4 million outstanding of Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) from defaulters and handed over to Sepco.