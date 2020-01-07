UrduPoint.com
NAB Sukkur Arrests Advisor's Aide

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:19 PM

NAB Sukkur arrests Advisor's aide

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur arrested Zaheer Ahmed, a close aide of Provincial Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Aijaz Jakhrani from Islamabad late night of Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur arrested Zaheer Ahmed, a close aide of Provincial Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Aijaz Jakhrani from Islamabad late night of Sunday.

According to a NAB Sukkur official, the arrested man was involved in illegal transactions and transfers of money in the account of the provincial adviser.

