NAB Sukkur arrests flour mill owner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Friday arrested one flour mill owner Sikandar Ali, son of Muhammad Laique Mahar on corruption charges in investigation against officials of food Department Sukkur and others on the allegations of embezzlement of wheat issued to Jahangir Flour Mill Rohri on 180 days credit to the tune of Rs 600 million.

According to NAB official, the NAB conducted a thorough inquiry of the issuance of wheat to various flour mills on 180 days credit policy in district Sukkur, wherein it was found that most of the mills did not return amount to Government of Sindh after 180 days.

However the investigation was authorized on December 16, 2019 against 5 accused persons.

In this connection, the reference was filed against the accused persons involved in offence on December 27, 2019 and Sikandar Mahar was absconder in the reference. The one accused person namely Zabardast Khan Mahar is already behind the bars, 3 accused persons are on interim pre-arrest bail granted by Sindh High Court.

On the direction of Chairman NAB, DG NAB Sukkur took efforts to arrest above named absconder as trial can be completed expeditiously.