UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Arrests Flour Mill Owner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

NAB Sukkur arrests flour mill owner

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Friday arrested one flour mill owner Sikandar Ali, son of Muhammad Laique Mahar on corruption charges in investigation against officials of Food Department Sukkur and others on the allegations of embezzlement of wheat issued to Jahangir Flour Mill Rohri on 180 days credit to the tune of Rs 600 million

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Friday arrested one flour mill owner Sikandar Ali, son of Muhammad Laique Mahar on corruption charges in investigation against officials of food Department Sukkur and others on the allegations of embezzlement of wheat issued to Jahangir Flour Mill Rohri on 180 days credit to the tune of Rs 600 million.

According to NAB official, the NAB conducted a thorough inquiry of the issuance of wheat to various flour mills on 180 days credit policy in district Sukkur, wherein it was found that most of the mills did not return amount to Government of Sindh after 180 days.

However the investigation was authorized on December 16, 2019 against 5 accused persons.

In this connection, the reference was filed against the accused persons involved in offence on December 27, 2019 and Sikandar Mahar was absconder in the reference. The one accused person namely Zabardast Khan Mahar is already behind the bars, 3 accused persons are on interim pre-arrest bail granted by Sindh High Court.

On the direction of Chairman NAB, DG NAB Sukkur took efforts to arrest above named absconder as trial can be completed expeditiously.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Rohri December 2019 Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

US Advocacy Group Urges Congress to Block DNA Coll ..

1 minute ago

Policymakers urged to realize intensity of rare di ..

1 minute ago

US Cruise Ship Passengers Tested for Coronavirus, ..

1 minute ago

456 schools to be converted into STEM schools this ..

1 minute ago

Women university celebrates International Women Da ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President at H ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.