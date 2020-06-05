UrduPoint.com
NAB Sukkur Arrests Main Accused Involved In Wheat Misappropriation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has arrested a main accused of misappropriation of 11,403 ton wheat Hareshmal, said statement here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has arrested a main accused of misappropriation of 11,403 ton wheat Hareshmal, said statement here on Friday.

A government contractor of Sindh food Department, Hareshmal misappropriated Rs39 million worth of wheat during transportation from Ghotki to Karachi.

According to NAB statement, an inquiry was authorized against District Food Controller (DFC) Ghotki Rahol David, District Food Controller (DFC) Malir Muhammad Alim, Hareshmal and others on allegations of misuse of authority, misappropriation of wheat crop of 2017-18.

I in 2018 around 11,403 ton wheat had gone missing during transportation from Ghotki to Karachi and the contract for transport of wheat was awarded to Hareshmal, said statement.

Hareshmal is also the owner of Sukkur flour mills and Dilbar flour mills where during raids conducted by NAB Sukkur, Rs165 million worth of wheat was found misappropriated. He opted for plea bargain (PB) under the NAB laws and deposited 40% of his liability, concluded the NAB statement.

