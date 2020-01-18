UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Arrests Two Executive Engineers In Rs 149 Million Scam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

NAB Sukkur arrests two Executive Engineers in Rs 149 million scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has arrested two Executive Engineers namely Allah Dita Panhiyar and Tufail Ahmed of Machinery and Maintenance department Khairpur and Shikarpur here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has arrested two Executive Engineers namely Allah Dita Panhiyar and Tufail Ahmed of Machinery and Maintenance department Khairpur and Shikarpur here on Saturday.

As per investigation carried out by NAB Sukkur, both the accused paid amount to contractor without execution of work at site causing loss to national exchequer to the tune of Rs 149 million.

Further investigation revealed that the accused in connivance with Iqbal Ahmed Pathan released payments against fake measurements recorded in measurement books.

Those payments were further transferred to Abdul Razak Behrani who was the front man of Aijaz Ahmed Jakhrani.

The accused will be produced before accountability court Sukkur on Monday for further remand.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Man Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur SITE Million Court

Recent Stories

Sindh Public Service Commission recommends 86 cand ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Board Inter Collegiate Karate championship ..

3 minutes ago

Judge orders release of eight prisoners from jail

3 minutes ago

Two women injured in roof collapse in Khanewal

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

11 minutes ago

Preparations to conduct Local Government elections ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.