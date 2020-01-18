NAB Sukkur arrests two Executive Engineers in Rs 149 million scam

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has arrested two Executive Engineers namely Allah Dita Panhiyar and Tufail Ahmed of Machinery and Maintenance department Khairpur and Shikarpur here on Saturday.

As per investigation carried out by NAB Sukkur, both the accused paid amount to contractor without execution of work at site causing loss to national exchequer to the tune of Rs 149 million.

Further investigation revealed that the accused in connivance with Iqbal Ahmed Pathan released payments against fake measurements recorded in measurement books.

Those payments were further transferred to Abdul Razak Behrani who was the front man of Aijaz Ahmed Jakhrani.

The accused will be produced before accountability court Sukkur on Monday for further remand.