UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Decides To File Reference Against Ex Law Minister Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:46 PM

NAB Sukkur decides to file reference against ex Law Minister of Sindh

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has decided to file an assets beyond means reference against PPP former law minister for Sindh Ziaul Hasan Lanjar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has decided to file an assets beyond means reference against PPP former law minister for Sindh Ziaul Hasan Lanjar.

The NAB Sukkur on Thursday has written a letter to chairman NAB seeking permission for the reference.

It said that Lanjar has assets of Rs1 billion which is beyond his known income. He has failed to satisfy NAB officers about the sources of information for possessing these assets.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Law Minister Sukkur Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority extents VPN d ..

34 seconds ago

Time for human rights watchdogs to shun silence on ..

35 seconds ago

Serbia bans gatherings of more than 5 in virus hot ..

37 seconds ago

Smart lockdown removed from two areas of Peshawar

39 seconds ago

Number of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.