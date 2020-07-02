NAB Sukkur decides to file reference against ex Law Minister of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has decided to file an assets beyond means reference against PPP former law minister for Sindh Ziaul Hasan Lanjar.

The NAB Sukkur on Thursday has written a letter to chairman NAB seeking permission for the reference.

It said that Lanjar has assets of Rs1 billion which is beyond his known income. He has failed to satisfy NAB officers about the sources of information for possessing these assets.