NAB Sukkur Files Corruption Reference Against 9 Accused

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

NAB Sukkur files corruption reference against 9 accused

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The NAB team, Sukkur, after completing its investigation into irregularities in food procurement in Ghotki, has filed a corruption reference of Rs 23.189 million in the accountability court on Tuesday.

The department nominated nine accused in the reference, including Deputy Director Food Anees-ur-Rehman, Ashok Kumar, Giachand, Rahul, Ajeet Kumar, Kanya Lal, owner of flour mill Abdul Rasheed and Faraz Ahmed.

