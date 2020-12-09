UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Hands Over Cheque Worth Rs 55,679,687 To Sindh Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:49 PM

NAB Sukkur hands over cheque worth Rs 55,679,687 to Sindh Government

In a simple ceremony, NAB Sukkur Director General Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, handed over a cheque of Rs 55,679,687 to the representative of finance department, Government of Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :In a simple ceremony, NAB Sukkur Director General Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, handed over a cheque of Rs 55,679,687 to the representative of finance department, Government of Sindh.

The amount was recovered through plea bargain in various cases relating to food department, education works and other departments, said a handout here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Director concerned of NAB Sukkur, investigation officers and senior officers. The DG lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of the officers and hoped that the good work would continue with same zeal and vigor.

He said NAB was unwavering in its commitment to the eradication of corruption and would produce better results in the future. He expressed the resolve that NAB Sukkur would pursue anti-corruption agenda without any fear or favor in order to come to expectation of the nation.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau Education Sukkur Same Government

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

19 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

45 minutes ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

1 minute ago

PTI leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi calls on Sindh Govern ..

1 minute ago

DC Duki suspends six absent employees of hospital

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.