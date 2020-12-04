UrduPoint.com
NAB Sukkur Hands Over Recovered Money From Plea Bargains To Sindh Government

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has handed over a cheque of around Rs,103.698,024 recovered through plea-bargains from the corrupt elements to the Sindh government, said a handout issued here on Friday.

Looted money of the province was being brought back after the current government's strict policies and curb on financial corruption.

The cheque for the recovered amount was handed over to the Sindh government by the Director NAB Sukkur Amjad Majeed.

The amount of around Rs,103.698,024 was recovered from the corrupt elements through plea bargains after their arrests.

