NAB Sukkur Hands Over Rs 62.11 Million Cheque To Sindh Govt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:04 PM

In a ceremony the Director General NAB Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan baig on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 62,110,888 to the representative of finance department of Government of Sindh. The amount was recovered through plea bargain in various cases relating to food Department, local Government Department and Education works Department Government of Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :In a ceremony the Director General NAB Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan baig on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 62,110,888 to the representative of finance department of Government of Sindh. The amount was recovered through plea bargain in various cases relating to food Department, local Government Department and education works Department Government of Sindh.

The ceremony was attended by concerned Directors of NAB Sukkur. Director General NAB Sukkur reiterated the resolve to further the vision of chairman NAB to curb corruption at levels to foster a corruption free Pakistan.

He lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of investigation team and hoped that the good work would continue with same zeal and vigor. He said that NAB is unwavering in its commitment to the eradication corruption and would produce more results in the future. He resolved that NAB Sukkur would pursue Anti-Corruption Agenda without fear or favor in order to csome up with the expectations of the nation.

