NAB Sukkur Hands Over Rs15,689,081 Cheque To Sindh Govt

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

NAB Sukkur hands over Rs15,689,081 cheque to Sindh govt

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) NAB Sukkur Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig Wednesday handed over Rs15,689,081 cheque to the representative of provincial finance department during a ceremony.

The amount was recovered through plea bargain in various cases relating to food and local government departments.

The ceremony was attended by concerned NAB director, investigation officers and senior officers.

The DG lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of investigation team and hoped that they would discharge their professional obligations with the same spirit in future.

He said NAB was committed to eradicate corruption and would produce more results in future. He said NAB Sukkur would pursue anti-corruption agenda without any fear or favor in order to come up with the expectations of the nation.

He said NAB Suklur was working as per vision of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal that was 'corruption free Pakistan'.

