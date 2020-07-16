UrduPoint.com
NAB Sukkur Inspects Development Schemes

Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The NAB team Sukkur led by Deputy Director Asim Khan on Thursday inspected the development schemes of the Taluka Municipal Committee (TMC) Jacobabad and took away their records for scrutiny.

The NAB team visited TMC Jacobabad office, where the Deputy Director NAB Sukkur Asim Khan asked Chief Municipal Officer Nasrullah Serki about the development schemes worth Rs 500 million in the last three years and the recently invited tenders worth Rs 170 million for different works. The NAB team also inspected the under construction vehicles shed and other schemes.

Otherside, Nasrullah Serki, talking to Media about the NAB inspection, he stated that NAB had received complaints about corruption in development schemes and had taken away municipal records.

