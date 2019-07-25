UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Makes Recovery Of Rs 10bln On Complaints About 7 Food Godowns

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:48 PM

NAB Sukkur makes recovery of Rs 10bln on complaints about 7 food godowns

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has made recoveries of misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion at seven godowns of Sindh's Food Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has made recoveries of misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion at seven godowns of Sindh's food Department.

The NAB team took action after receiving public complaints against alleged embezzlement, a press release said on Thursday.

It carried out raids on Provincial Reserve Centres (Godowns) of seven districts of Sukkur including Larkana, Ghotki. Khairpur, Kashmor, Nausharo Feroze, Kandhkot and Qambar, and Shahdadkot to detect the alleged embezzlement.

The complaints regarding misconduct of Sindh Food Department had been received at an Open Kutchery held at Sukkur, .

The officers and officials of NAB Sukkur worked hard to make recoveries of the misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion. Rs 1.8 billion was recovered through plea bargain while Rs 8.2 billion recovered from defaulters which has been deposited in the national kitty.

The references involving Rs 6.2 billion corruptions are in final stages andready for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot From Billion

Recent Stories

People voted out corrupt elements on July 25: Usma ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 20 ..

1 minute ago

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extorti ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democ ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides fee c ..

1 minute ago

First Pakistani to be sent to space in 2022: Fawad ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.