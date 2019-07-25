NAB Sukkur makes recovery of Rs 10bln on complaints about 7 food godowns

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has made recoveries of misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion at seven godowns of Sindh's Food Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has made recoveries of misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion at seven godowns of Sindh's food Department.

The NAB team took action after receiving public complaints against alleged embezzlement, a press release said on Thursday.

It carried out raids on Provincial Reserve Centres (Godowns) of seven districts of Sukkur including Larkana, Ghotki. Khairpur, Kashmor, Nausharo Feroze, Kandhkot and Qambar, and Shahdadkot to detect the alleged embezzlement.

The complaints regarding misconduct of Sindh Food Department had been received at an Open Kutchery held at Sukkur, .

The officers and officials of NAB Sukkur worked hard to make recoveries of the misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion. Rs 1.8 billion was recovered through plea bargain while Rs 8.2 billion recovered from defaulters which has been deposited in the national kitty.

The references involving Rs 6.2 billion corruptions are in final stages andready for further legal proceedings.