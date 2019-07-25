NAB Sukkur makes recovery of Rs 10bln on complaints about 7 food godowns

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has made recoveries of misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion at seven godowns of Sindh food Department after receiving public complaints regarding corruption.

The NAB teams, led by Director General NAB, Sukkur Mirza Irfan Baig, took action and received credible evidences against alleged embezzlement of billions of rupee in wheat godowns of seven districts of Sindh, a press release said on Thursday.

In light of available evidences, it carried out raids on Provincial Reserve Centres (Godowns) of seven districts of Sukkur including Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmor, Nausharo Feroze, Kandhkot and Qambar, and Shahdadkot and apprehended several accused to detect the alleged corruption.

The complaints regarding misconduct of Sindh Food Department had been received at an Open Kutchery by the DG NAB, Sukkur.

The officers and officials of NAB Sukkur worked hard to make recoveries of the misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion.

Rs 1.8 billion was recovered through plea bargain while Rs 8.2 billion recovered from defaulters which has been deposited in the national kitty.

The references, involving Rs 6.2 billion corruptions, are in final stages and ready for further legal proceedings.

Mirza Irfan Baig said this was biggest action of NAB, Sukkur in the history and vowed to continue its operation against the mafia which had created artificial shortages in Sindh.

Reiterating the NAB's resolve of zero tolerance against corruption, he said the Bureau would take action against corrupt elements and wheat hoarders.

Irfan said the NAB was taking swift action on receiving public complaintsand expressed his resolve to follow the vision of Chairman NAB Justice (R)Javed Iqbal and its policy of "Accountability for All'.