UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Makes Recovery Of Rs 10bln On Complaints About 7 Food Godowns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:55 PM

NAB Sukkur makes recovery of Rs 10bln on complaints about 7 food godowns

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has made recoveries of misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion at seven godowns of Sindh Food Department after receiving public complaints regarding corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has made recoveries of misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion at seven godowns of Sindh food Department after receiving public complaints regarding corruption.

The NAB teams, led by Director General NAB, Sukkur Mirza Irfan Baig, took action and received credible evidences against alleged embezzlement of billions of rupee in wheat godowns of seven districts of Sindh, a press release said on Thursday.

In light of available evidences, it carried out raids on Provincial Reserve Centres (Godowns) of seven districts of Sukkur including Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmor, Nausharo Feroze, Kandhkot and Qambar, and Shahdadkot and apprehended several accused to detect the alleged corruption.

The complaints regarding misconduct of Sindh Food Department had been received at an Open Kutchery by the DG NAB, Sukkur.

The officers and officials of NAB Sukkur worked hard to make recoveries of the misappropriated amount of around Rs 10 billion.

Rs 1.8 billion was recovered through plea bargain while Rs 8.2 billion recovered from defaulters which has been deposited in the national kitty.

The references, involving Rs 6.2 billion corruptions, are in final stages and ready for further legal proceedings.

Mirza Irfan Baig said this was biggest action of NAB, Sukkur in the history and vowed to continue its operation against the mafia which had created artificial shortages in Sindh.

Reiterating the NAB's resolve of zero tolerance against corruption, he said the Bureau would take action against corrupt elements and wheat hoarders.

Irfan said the NAB was taking swift action on receiving public complaintsand expressed his resolve to follow the vision of Chairman NAB Justice (R)Javed Iqbal and its policy of "Accountability for All'.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot All From Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

PM Imran followers on twitter touching mark of 10 ..

21 seconds ago

Women killed being hit by train

23 seconds ago

Ukhano to take legal action against those accusing ..

14 minutes ago

PM historic visit to US proves Pakistan importance ..

24 seconds ago

Modern facilities being provided in health departm ..

28 seconds ago

West Wages Information War Against Russia, Produce ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.