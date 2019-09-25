NAB, Sukkur, Multan recover Rs13.156 billion in last 22 months

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur and Multan Bureaus have recovered Rs13.156 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during the last 22 months, said official data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur and Multan Bureaus have recovered Rs13.156 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during the last 22 months, said official data.

According to details, NAB, Sukkur has recovered Rs10.656 billion and NAB Multan has recovered Rs2.5 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited the same in the national exchequer.

NAB has filed 1,219 corruption references involving Rs900 billion corruption in different accountability courts. The bureau has received 43,000 applications in Mudarba/Musharka references.

Overall NAB has recovered Rs71 billion and deposited in the national exchequer during the last 22 months.

The data says, NAB has so far recovered Rs326 billion and deposited into national exchequer. The incumbent chairman has given the slogan of 'Accountability for All' and 'Faith of NAB-Corruption Free Pakistan.'The chairman has convened 25 executive board meetings authorizing complaint verifications, inquiries. All resources were being utilized to eradicate corruption from the country.