UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB, Sukkur, Multan Recover Rs13.156 Billion In Last 22 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:35 PM

NAB, Sukkur, Multan recover Rs13.156 billion in last 22 months

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur and Multan Bureaus have recovered Rs13.156 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during the last 22 months, said official data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur and Multan Bureaus have recovered Rs13.156 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during the last 22 months, said official data.

According to details, NAB, Sukkur has recovered Rs10.656 billion and NAB Multan has recovered Rs2.5 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited the same in the national exchequer.

NAB has filed 1,219 corruption references involving Rs900 billion corruption in different accountability courts. The bureau has received 43,000 applications in Mudarba/Musharka references.

Overall NAB has recovered Rs71 billion and deposited in the national exchequer during the last 22 months.

The data says, NAB has so far recovered Rs326 billion and deposited into national exchequer. The incumbent chairman has given the slogan of 'Accountability for All' and 'Faith of NAB-Corruption Free Pakistan.'The chairman has convened 25 executive board meetings authorizing complaint verifications, inquiries. All resources were being utilized to eradicate corruption from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Same All From Billion

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Invites Czech Prime Minister to Visit Uk ..

6 minutes ago

Coordinated efforts afoot for relief to quake vict ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court announces Solver ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Maintains Contact With Riyadh After Attack ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated ..

19 minutes ago

NCHD to setup schools in remotes districts

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.