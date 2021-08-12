UrduPoint.com

NAB Sukkur Proposes Putting Names Of Ex DC, His Brother On ECL

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

NAB Sukkur proposes putting names of ex DC, his brother on ECL

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has proposed to put the Names of former Deputy Commissioner Sukkur and Shikarpur Rahim Bakhash Maitlo and section officer Riaz Maitlo on Exit Control List (ECL).

The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday has written to the relevant ministries to put the names of former deputy commissioner Rahim Bakhash Maitlo, and his brother Section Officer Riaz Ahmed Maitlo on ECL.

The NAB in the letter has stated that both the brothers are subject of investigations in a case of assets beyond means.

