NAB Sukkur Raids Food Department In 9 Districts Of Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has recovered Rs10.61 billion after inquiries into the Sindh food Department regarding the theft of wheat worth Rs15.85 billion in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

According to a NAB official, DG NAB Sukkur, Mirza Irfan Baig authorised 9 inquiries against officials of the Sindh Food Department and others on the allegations of misappropriation of wheat stock available at Provisional Reserve Centres (PRCs) in nine districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot and Kamber and Shahdadkot on Sunday.

Subsequently, separate teams conducted raids at the PRCs of the above-mentioned districts in presence of their respective Judicial Magistrates. It was discovered that 164,797 metric tons of wheat worth Rs.

5.355 billion were missing at different PRCs.

During the course of the investigation, various accused persons, including mill owners, have applied for a plea bargain under section 25(b) of NAO 1999 and have agreed to return the amount of Rs. 2.112 billion. Their plea bargain applications have been approved by the Accountability Court in Sukkur.

Moreover, the NAB Sukkur has also conducted inquiries against the officers of Food Department Sukkur and Khairpur and flour mill owners on the allegations of releasing the wheat stock on 180 days credit basis, where the flour mill owners did not pay the amount after lapse of 180 days.

After the authorisation of these inquires the defaulted flour mill owners have so far paid an amount of Rs. 8.126 billion, out of total default amount of Rs. 9.750 billion.

