UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Recovers 60,000 Wheat Bags

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:02 PM

NAB Sukkur recovers 60,000 wheat bags

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs 250 million during the raids on godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs 250 million during the raids on godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot.

NAB Sukkur along with respective civil and judicial magistrates had conducted raids on the food godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot and recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs 250 million.

The NAB team in the presence of the respective civil and judicial magistrates had also sealed the godowns.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Kashmore Kandhkot Wheat Million

Recent Stories

APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held virtuall ..

4 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

36 minutes ago

44 minutes ago

Tesla to export made-in-China Model 3 to Europe

4 minutes ago

Forest fires under control in 5 Argentine province ..

4 minutes ago

Work at Belarus' Grodno Azot Company Running Witho ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.