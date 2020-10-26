NAB Sukkur recovers 60,000 wheat bags

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs 250 million during the raids on godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs 250 million during the raids on godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot.

NAB Sukkur along with respective civil and judicial magistrates had conducted raids on the food godowns of Kashmore and Kandhkot and recovered 60,000 missing wheat bags of worth Rs 250 million.

The NAB team in the presence of the respective civil and judicial magistrates had also sealed the godowns.