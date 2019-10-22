UrduPoint.com
NAB Sukkur Recovers Rs 10.656 Bln In Last 23 Months

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:40 PM

National Accountability Bureau (Sukkur) has recovered Rs 10.656 billion from the corrupt elements in the last 23 months, says a report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (Sukkur) has recovered Rs 10.656 billion from the corrupt elements in the last 23 months, says a report.

According to the report the bureau has recovered a total of Rs 342 billion since inception. Immediately after taking the reins of the bureau, Chairman NAB has introduced various reforms including zero tolerance policy against corruption, comprehensive monitoring and evaluation system for early disposal of complaints, special desks for resolving complaints of business community, forensic laboratory for improving quality and accuracy of investigations, fixation of 10 months period for registering to filing a complaint, grading system for improving performance of staff, etc.

The incumbent chairman has transformed the bureau into a vibrant institute.

As many as 1,219 references involving Rs 900 billion corruption were still under trial in various Accountability courts. The bureau has established 60 Prevention Committees across the country to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with concerned departments to ease out their service delivery systems to address the problems of people at large which proved very successful in identify loopholes and thus their solutions with consultation.

As many as 50,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established in different Universities/colleges to aware their fellows about the ill effects of corruption.

