UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Starts Investigation In Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

NAB Sukkur starts investigation in development schemes

The NAB Sukkur has sought records of development schemes in district Qambar-Shahdadkot, and included PPP's MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi into the investigation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The NAB Sukkur has sought records of development schemes in district Qambar-Shahdadkot, and included PPP's MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi into the investigation.

On Monday, the NAB Sukkur has written a letter to the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot asking the record of Rs850 million funds being used for development schemes in Qambar-Shahdadkot from 2008 to 2013.

However, the NAB has summoned the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot on April 29. He is to appear before the DG NAB office, Sukkur, along with all the required records.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Sukkur April Nadir Magsi All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt upgraded bilateral ties to advanced lev ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Capital records strongest ever quarte ..

18 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 48,411 mln for NTDC/PEPCO project ..

2 minutes ago

Tarin for maintaining strategic reserves of essent ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs104,600 per tola

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Should Resign If 'Let Bodies Pil ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.