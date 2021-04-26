NAB Sukkur starts investigation in development schemes

The NAB Sukkur has sought records of development schemes in district Qambar-Shahdadkot, and included PPP's MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi into the investigation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The NAB Sukkur has sought records of development schemes in district Qambar-Shahdadkot, and included PPP's MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi into the investigation.

On Monday, the NAB Sukkur has written a letter to the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot asking the record of Rs850 million funds being used for development schemes in Qambar-Shahdadkot from 2008 to 2013.

However, the NAB has summoned the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot on April 29. He is to appear before the DG NAB office, Sukkur, along with all the required records.