NAB Sukkur To Hold Awareness Walk, Seminar On International Anti-Corruption Day
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur is organizing an awareness walk and seminar on the topic of "Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity" to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day.
The events will take place at Sukkur IBA University on Monday, December 9 at 9:00 a.m., according to a handout issued here on Friday.
The awareness walk will begin from the NAB Sukkur office and culminate at Sukkur IBA University.
The seminar will feature guest speakers, including winners of the grand-level competition, who will deliver speeches in English, urdu, and Sindhi.
The event aims to raise awareness among the youth about the importance of integrity and the need to fight against corruption. NAB Sukkur, Director General (DG), Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi, will be the chief guest at the event.
The seminar will conclude with the distribution of prizes to the winners of the grand-level competition.
