NAB Sukkur To Observe Anti Corruption Day On Dec 9th

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:06 PM

In order to observe International Anti-Corruption Day designated to celebrate on December 9 by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, said an announcement here on Wednesday

According to announcement, participation of students from universities, colleges, schools, NGOs and civil society will be appreciated to disseminate the message against the menace of corruption.

The common people including our young generation and all the stakeholders of society have to raise their proactive voice and role for the eradication of the menace, announcement added.

