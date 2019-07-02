UrduPoint.com
NAB Summons Ahsan Iqbal In Narowal Sports City Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:12 PM

NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports city corruption case

NAB has summoned PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Corruption case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) NAB has summoned PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Corruption case.NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Ahsan Iqbal in alleged corruption in sports city project.

According to NAB notice Ahsan Iqbal is required to appear before NAB Rawalpindi.

Ahsan Iqbal is alleged to have caused huge financial loss to national exchequer by constructing sports city worth billion of rupees in his constituency .

Ahsan Iqbal launched project valuing Rs 3 billion illegally in Narowal.It has been said in the notice that Pakistan Sports board has also transgressed its powers in the matter of construction of sports city in Narowal.

