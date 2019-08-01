(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has called senior officer of Bank of Punjab Khalid Saddiq Trimzi for his alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices today.Trimzi is alleged for corruption and misuse of power to make wealth.

According to the notification issued by the NAB on Thursday, the notice has been issued against corruption and misuse of authority and for assets beyond means.It is pertinent to mention here that some proof of corruption and misuse of power were appeared during an investigation against Trimzi.

He has been directed to appear before Investigation Officer Asadullah Makhdoom on 2nd August .The sources said the suspected man allegedly looted the bank from all aspects and proofs against him in this regard are available with the NAB. A case against him can be preceded on the basis of these proofs.