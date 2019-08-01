UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Summons BoP's Official For Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:42 PM

NAB summons BoP's official for investigation

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has called senior officer of Bank of Punjab Khalid Saddiq Trimzi for his alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has called senior officer of Bank of Punjab Khalid Saddiq Trimzi for his alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices today.Trimzi is alleged for corruption and misuse of power to make wealth.

According to the notification issued by the NAB on Thursday, the notice has been issued against corruption and misuse of authority and for assets beyond means.It is pertinent to mention here that some proof of corruption and misuse of power were appeared during an investigation against Trimzi.

He has been directed to appear before Investigation Officer Asadullah Makhdoom on 2nd August .The sources said the suspected man allegedly looted the bank from all aspects and proofs against him in this regard are available with the NAB. A case against him can be preceded on the basis of these proofs.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Bank Man Rawalpindi August Bank Of Punjab All From

Recent Stories

8,416 Pakistanis imprisoned foreign countries: Nat ..

9 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan starts special Independence Day tra ..

9 minutes ago

Opposition's countdown begun after defeat in Senat ..

33 minutes ago

80,145 prisoners in 98 jails against sanctioned st ..

4 seconds ago

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman, vict ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad claims restoration of power ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.