UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Summons Deceased Brother Of Khursheed Shah For Investigation In Corruption Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:51 PM

NAB summons deceased brother of Khursheed Shah for investigation in corruption reference

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also summoned Ali Nawaz Shah, late brother of PPP member National Assembly Khursheed Shah, via notice for investigation in Khursheed Shah Corruption Case

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also summoned Ali Nawaz Shah, late brother of PPP member National Assembly Khursheed Shah, via notice for investigation in Khursheed Shah Corruption Case.NAB after sending notice to late Ali Nawaz Shah, brother of Khursheed Shah in corruption case summoned him on March 3.Brother of PPP leader died 8 years ago but he has been summoned for investigation in Shah Spinning mills limited.A call up notice has also been issued to Khursheed Shah to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted upon the orders of Chairman NAB for investigation.Khursheed Shah is under arrest and also under observation in NICVD.NAB had filed a corruption reference of Rs 1.3 billion against Khursheed Shah.NAB Sukkur had summoned late Abdul Fateh Andhar earlier who died 7 years ago.

A five-member joint investigation team was constituted for investigation against PPP leader Khursheed Shah and other suspects for allegedly holding assets beyond known sources of income.Head of this joint investigation team is Director General NAB Multan Attiq-Ur-Rehman.Abdul Hafeez of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Deputy Registrar of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Rizwan Haroon and Deputy Director of Federal Investigation Agency Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa are also among the members of JIT.Name of investigation Officer of Khursheed Shah Case and Deputy Director NAB Abdul Hassan Kashan is also included in the JIT.Chairman NAB Justice Retd Javed Iqbal had decided to make a JIT for investigation of Khursheed Shah Case.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Died Kashan Sukkur Federal Investigation Agency March FBR Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui who is serving 86-year sentence ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong, mainland China stocks start week with g ..

15 minutes ago

PHC stops employees from shake hand, embracing d ..

5 minutes ago

Unknown person grenade attack on PTI leader house

5 minutes ago

Four corona virus patient conditions is better in ..

5 minutes ago

Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race for Wh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.