NAB summons deceased brother of Khursheed Shah for investigation in corruption reference

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also summoned Ali Nawaz Shah, late brother of PPP member National Assembly Khursheed Shah, via notice for investigation in Khursheed Shah Corruption Case

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also summoned Ali Nawaz Shah, late brother of PPP member National Assembly Khursheed Shah, via notice for investigation in Khursheed Shah Corruption Case.NAB after sending notice to late Ali Nawaz Shah, brother of Khursheed Shah in corruption case summoned him on March 3.Brother of PPP leader died 8 years ago but he has been summoned for investigation in Shah Spinning mills limited.A call up notice has also been issued to Khursheed Shah to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted upon the orders of Chairman NAB for investigation.Khursheed Shah is under arrest and also under observation in NICVD.NAB had filed a corruption reference of Rs 1.3 billion against Khursheed Shah.NAB Sukkur had summoned late Abdul Fateh Andhar earlier who died 7 years ago.

A five-member joint investigation team was constituted for investigation against PPP leader Khursheed Shah and other suspects for allegedly holding assets beyond known sources of income.Head of this joint investigation team is Director General NAB Multan Attiq-Ur-Rehman.Abdul Hafeez of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Deputy Registrar of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Rizwan Haroon and Deputy Director of Federal Investigation Agency Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa are also among the members of JIT.Name of investigation Officer of Khursheed Shah Case and Deputy Director NAB Abdul Hassan Kashan is also included in the JIT.Chairman NAB Justice Retd Javed Iqbal had decided to make a JIT for investigation of Khursheed Shah Case.