NAB summons for Feb 3 Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means case

The anti-graft body directed Rana Sana Ullah to explain the land and farm house he owned in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister in Assets beyond case, with directions to him to come up with details about his land and Farm House.

According to the sources, the NAB officials they directed Rana Sana Ullah to come up with documents about his land he owned and the farm house.

The former Punjab Law Minister who is on bail in narcotics case of 15 kilogram against him is also facing the case of assets beyond means.

Just two days ago, the anti-graft body issued notices to his wife Nabeela Sana, daughter Iqra Sana and son-in-law Rana Shehryar.

They were directed by the NAB officials to explain their sources of income for the assets they owned. Rana Sana Ullah declared this move just a political revenge and said that he was paying tax for a long time.