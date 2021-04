NAB summons former AC, builder for devouring state land

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur Friday summoned former Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Mirza Waleed Baig and a builder Araz Muhammad Janori on April 12 alongwith relevant documents for inquiry in a case of devouring state land in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur Friday summoned former Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Mirza Waleed Baig and a builder Araz Muhammad Janori on April 12 alongwith relevant documents for inquiry in a case of devouring state land in Khairpur.

According to NAB spokesman, NAB, the state land situated in the villages Nazamani, Luqman and Bagho was sold in collaboration with the former assistant commissioner of Khairpur, Sindh.

The spokesman claimed unearthing the first case of money laundering in Khairpur as state land worth million of rupees in Khairpur.