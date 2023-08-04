Open Menu

NAB Summons Imran Khan In 190m Pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

The NAB authorities have asked the PTI chief to bring all relevant documents pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust for the investigation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued a summons to the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Friday, in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust scandal involving 190 million Pounds.

As an accused, the PTI Chairman has been ordered to appear at the NAB office in Rawalpindi at 11:30 am today. The NAB authorities have requested him to bring all relevant documents pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust for the investigation.

The summons were served at the PTI Chairman's residences in Bani Gala, Islamabad, and Zaman Park, Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have also summoned the PTI Chairman in five separate cases. Two of these cases were registered at the Tarnool police station, two at the Karachi Company police station, and one at the Kohsar police station.

The PTI Chairman has been asked to cooperate fully with the investigation and provide the necessary evidence to assist in the ongoing probe.

