NAB summons Jhagra over corruption during COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) has summoned former provincial health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on October 31 over alleged corruption in the purchase of goods during corona pandemic.

According to the NAB summon letter, the former health minister and officers and officials of the health ministry were involved in corruption and corrupt practices, embezzlement of funds while procuring goods for COVID-19.

The bureau has summoned the former health minister to appear before the Combined Investigation Team-III, IW-I at NAB KP office with the replies to the queries related to the corruption charges.

According to the questionnaire the minister appointed DGHS as a member of a high-power procurement committee while he himself was the procuring entity. Similarly, KPRA rules were violated in the procurement of Corona goods.