NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing society case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on July 17 in a housing society case here on Thursday.

NAB Lahore summoned PML-N leader Khawaja Asif for interrogation of alleged corruption in Kent View Housing Scheme, Sialkot along with the relevant record.

Khawaja Asif is accused of selling more land than he possessed and misusing his power and authority in the previous government.

Earlier on July 3, Khawaja Asif appeared before NAB's joint investigation team and gave incomplete answers to NAB officials.

He was asked for the sale of 137 canal land during the interrogation session to which he replied that he provided a complete record to the anti-corruption watchdog and sold the land after complete verification of its documents.

However, the anti-corruption watchdog directed Khawaja Muhammad Asif to appear again before it on July 17 after he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team when being questioned in Sialkot’s Kent View Housing Scheme.