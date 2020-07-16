UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Summons Khawaja Asif Again In A Housing Society Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing society case

NAB Officials has asked Khawaja Asif for interrogation of alleged corruption in Kent View Housing Scheme, Sialkot along with the relevant record.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on July 17 in a housing society case here on Thursday.

NAB Lahore summoned PML-N leader Khawaja Asif for interrogation of alleged corruption in Kent View Housing Scheme, Sialkot along with the relevant record.

Khawaja Asif is accused of selling more land than he possessed and misusing his power and authority in the previous government.

Earlier on July 3, Khawaja Asif appeared before NAB's joint investigation team and gave incomplete answers to NAB officials.

He was asked for the sale of 137 canal land during the interrogation session to which he replied that he provided a complete record to the anti-corruption watchdog and sold the land after complete verification of its documents.

However, the anti-corruption watchdog directed Khawaja Muhammad Asif to appear again before it on July 17 after he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team when being questioned in Sialkot’s Kent View Housing Scheme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Sale Sialkot July Muslim Government Housing

Recent Stories

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

5 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

9 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

15 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

20 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.