NAB summons Mandviwalla in fake accounts case

(@fidahassanain)

According to NAB officials, Mandviwalla has been directed to appear before the anti-graft body on Dec 09.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla for his alleged role in fake bank accounts case.

The NAB summoned him to appear before the investigators on Monday--Dec 09. Saleem Mandviwalla--Pakistan Peoples'Party (PPP) leader

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on December 9, Dunya news reported on Saturday.

According to the sources, Mandviwalla had allegedly been involved in bank fake accouonts.

On other hand, another leader of PPP KHurshid Shah was sent to jail after an accountabiliy court extended his judicial remand for five days in assets beyond means case. The court directed the NAB officials to produce Khurshid Shaha on Dec 12.

PPP-Co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur both are in the NAB's custody for thier alleged role in Bank's fake accounts case.