NAB Summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz In Illegal Assets Case

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 49 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:18 PM

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illegal assets case

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz are already in jail.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureu (NAB) has summoned former prime miniter Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in illegal assets case.

According to media reports, all three of them have been summoned in the case of illegal assets. The NAB has summoned them on July 31 in Lahore.

Moreover, the accountability watchdog has also ordered Abbas Sharif's son Abdul Aziz to appear in the bureau's office on the same date in Lahore.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz are already in jail.

Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shahbaz Sharif and their families are already being investigated in this case.

Earlier on July 19, an Accountability Court dismissed a NAB's application seeking separate trial of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for submitting a fake trust deed to the court in Avenfield property reference.

The court termed that a trial couldn't be initiated regarding the matter till Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take a decision on appeal against Avenfield property judgement.

