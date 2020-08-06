NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in 200-acre land case

(@fidahassanain)

The NAB directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before it to explain as how she made such huge land of 200 acre.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on August 11 in 200-acre land case.

NAB officials directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before them to explain as how she made such huge property of 200-acre land.

Maryam Nawaz was accused of illegally registering 200 kanals of land.

In 2013, 200 kanals of land was transferred to Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind, while 100 kanals each were transferred to Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.

The sources said that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) rules were completely ignored in land transfers.

The NAB also decided to probe former DCOs Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Ahad Cheema in this regard.

The sources said that notice was issued to Maryam Nawaz at her residence in Jati Umrah.