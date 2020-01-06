UrduPoint.com
NAB Summons Mian Javed Latif, His Family Members On January 13 In Assets Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 03:18 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Lahore NAB bureau has summoned Mian Javed Latif and his family members in assets beyond known sources of income on January 13.According to media reports, Mian Javed Latif had submitted assets Performa on January 01.Joint Investigation Team (JIT) directed Amjad Latif and Munawar Latif to present complete form on next appearance .NAB also directed other family members to appear before it.

