NAB summons PPP MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The NAB Sukkur has summoned PPP MNA from Ghotki Sardar Muhammed Bakhash Khan Mahar on 18 June.

According to Sukkur NAB official,the NAB Sukkur was investigating into alleged illegal allotment of state, assets beyond means. NAB after collecting concrete evidences have served a notice to MNA Sardar Muhammed Bakhash Mahar to attend DG NAB Office Sukkur on June 18 to answer the questions.