NAB summons Punjab CM Buzdar for misusing powers

(@fidahassanain)

NAB has alleged Punjab CM Usman Buzdar of issuing illegal liquor license and directed him to appear before it on August 12 to explain his position.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for issuing illegal liquor license here on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was directed to appear before the NAB on August 12 to explaoin his position as to why he issued license for liquor.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on August 11 in 200-acre land case.

NAB officials directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before them to explain as how she made such huge property of 200-acre land.

Maryam Nawaz was accused of illegally registering 200 kanals of land.

In 2013, 200 kanals of land was transferred to Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind, while 100 kanals each were transferred to Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.

The sources said that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) rules were completely ignored in land transfers.

The NAB also decided to probe former DCOs Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Ahad Cheema in this regard.

The sources said that notice was issued to Maryam Nawaz at her residence in Jati Umrah.