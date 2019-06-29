NAB summons Rana Mashood in sports festival corruption case

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan in personal capacity on July 8.

According to details, NAB Lahore has summoned Rana Mashood in sports festival corruption case.

Earlier, PML-N leader Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan was restricted from travelling abroad last night.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration authorities offloaded Rana Mashood at 2am on Friday night as he was flying to the United States.

Rana Mashood was offloaded for being in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The airport authorities kept waiting for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team to take Rana Mashood.

After they did not reach till morning, Rana Mashood was allowed to go back home from the airport.

NAB has launched a probe into embezzlement of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012.

Earlier on June 21, NAB had arrested former DG Sports board Punjab Usman Anwer in the case.