UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Summons Rana Mashood To Investigate Punjab Sports Festival Funds Embezzlement Case

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

NAB summons Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab Sports Festival Funds Embezzlement case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Provincial Minister Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab Sports Festival funds embezzlement case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Provincial Minister Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab sports Festival funds embezzlement case.

According to reliable sources, the former Punjab minister has been summoned by NAB in his personal capacity.

Lahore Airport authorities have foiled abortive attempt of Rana Mashood on Saturday morning to flee from the country in a bid to avoid NAB investigations.

His flee attempt was frustrated due to the inclusion of his name in the Black List. NAB Lahore had already asked the Federal government to place Rana Mashood's name in Exit Control List.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Sports Exit Control List Punjab From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says G20 More Democratic Than UN Security ..

33 seconds ago

Trump Says to Seriously Consider Visiting Moscow f ..

38 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif announces stepping down as PAC chai ..

21 minutes ago

Erdogan Calls for Proper Investigation Into 'Dubio ..

12 minutes ago

WASA directed to complete de-silting within a week ..

12 minutes ago

Trump Touts Five Alternative Strategies for Venezu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.