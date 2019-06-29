NAB summons Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab Sports Festival Funds Embezzlement case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Provincial Minister Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab Sports Festival funds embezzlement case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Provincial Minister Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab sports Festival funds embezzlement case.

According to reliable sources, the former Punjab minister has been summoned by NAB in his personal capacity.

Lahore Airport authorities have foiled abortive attempt of Rana Mashood on Saturday morning to flee from the country in a bid to avoid NAB investigations.

His flee attempt was frustrated due to the inclusion of his name in the Black List. NAB Lahore had already asked the Federal government to place Rana Mashood's name in Exit Control List.