NAB Summons Rana Sana Ullah For Fourth Time In Assets Beyond Means Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:16 PM

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in assets beyond means case

The sources say that former Punjab Law Minister was directed to appear before NAB on Nov 10 sharp at 2 pm to explain his position about assets he and his family members owned.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned for Nov 10 former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means case, the sources said on Tuesday.

The Sources said that Rana Sana Ullah was directed to appear before NAB officials by 2 pm to explain his position.

Rana Sana Ullah owns multiple shops, farm houses and houses and plots in Lahore and Faisalabad.

This is for the fourth time that the PML-N leader was summoned by the anti-graft body. Initially, he was summoned for Feb 3 and then for Sept 2—the day on which he was directed to appear again on Sept 10 but he did not turn up.

Earlier, NAB DG held a meeting and checked the progress in case of Rana Sana Ullah besides approving his case for further investigation.

According to the sources, the NAB officials they directed Rana Sana Ullah to come up with documents about his land he owned and the farm house.

The former Punjab Law Minister who is on bail in narcotics case of 15 kilogram against him is also facing the case of assets beyond means.

They were directed by the NAB officials to explain their sources of income for the assets they owned. Rana Sana Ullah declared this move just a political revenge and said that he was paying tax for a long time.

