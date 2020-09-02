NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means case

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah has been directed by the anti-graft body to explain his position regarding the assets he made.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means case on Wednesday.

The sources said that NAB directed Rana Sana Ullah to appear before it on Sept 10. The Anti-graft body directed him to explain his position as how he developed his assets.

They said PML-N leader Azhar Qayyum was also summoned by NAB.

The Anti-Graft body summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister in Assets beyond case, with directions to him to come up with details about his land and Farm House.

According to the sources, the NAB officials they directed Rana Sana Ullah to come up with documents about his land he owned and the farm house.

The former Punjab Law Minister who is on bail in narcotics case of 15 kilogram against him is also facing the case of assets beyond means.

Just two days ago, the anti-graft body issued notices to his wife Nabeela Sana, daughter Iqra Sana and son-in-law Rana Shehryar.

They were directed by the NAB officials to explain their sources of income for the assets they owned. Rana Sana Ullah declared this move just a political revenge and said that he was paying tax for a long time.