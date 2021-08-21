NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif in another scandal related to Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract.

The Sources said that NAB directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on August 24 to explain his position. NAB said that the contract of Rawalpindi Metro was awarded to the brother of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, in which PPRA rules were neglected.

The contractor Mustafa Kamal was summoned by the NAB on the same date.

The sources said that the contract was given to Kamal on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif as the then Punjab chief minister.

The NAB during scrutiny of the record found that the file of the project in which it was only mentioned that the contract should be given to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif.

They said that Shehbaz Sharif was earlier asked to appear before the NAB in the same inquiry, but he did not turn up. The sources said that he was issued summons now through Lahore CCPO for his appearance on the said date of August 24.