NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif to explain assets inheritance

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned for tomorrow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to explain the assets he inherited from his family.

The NAB also directed him to come up with detailed record of properties he found inheritance. According to the NAB, Shehbaz’s family assets grew from Rs 23 million to Rs 549 billion between 1998 to 2018.

“Shehbaz Sharif needs to explain the increase in his assets,” the NAB said.

The accountability watchdog also asked the former Punjab Chief Minister to submit bank details along with the loan taken from Barclays bank between 2005 and 2007.

The NAB also sought details of all the gifts received and given by the family, details of agriculture income from 2008 to 2019 and details about the utilization of Shehbaz’s Model Town residence as chief minister’s camp house.