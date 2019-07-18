UrduPoint.com
NAB Takes Abbasi Into Custody In LNG Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:06 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has taken former prime minister and PML-N leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, into custody on Thursday in a multi-billion-rupee scam related to award of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has taken former prime minister and PML-N leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, into custody on Thursday in a multi-billion-rupee scam related to award of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

According to a NAB spokesman, he was taken into custody at Thokar Niaz Baig Motorway interchange. Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference, accompanied by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Later, the accused was handed over NAB Rawalpindi, and he is expected to be presented before an accountability court for physical remand. A medical team will also conduct his examination.

NAB had summoned former premier in the LNG case on Thursday but he did not appear before the bureau.

