NAB Takes Action Against Delay In Electricity Of Media Colony

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken action against delay in electrification of Durrani Media Colony (DMC), Nasir Bagh Road, Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Keeping in view,the receipt of complaints from the affectees of Durrani Media Colony, Peshawar, Director General (DG), NAB KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan took cognizance of the delay of almost 4 years in electrification.

A meeting was held at NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide relief to the affectees that was also attended by officials of PESCO and PDA.

In the meeting,progress on provision of facilities to the affectees was reviewed and decided that PESCO would start electrification of the project immediately and within two months electricity would be provided to the 450 allottees of the colony.

In light of the vision of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier (R) Farooq Naser Awan has vowed to provide relief to the general public through accountability.

He further assured that NAB would provide every possible support to other departments in service delivery to the public. He also requested the masses to help NAB in eradicating corruption and prosperity of people.

