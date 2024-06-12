Open Menu

NAB Takes Action On Sugar Broker's Mysterious Disappearance

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh takes swift action against a mega sugar scam by authorizing an instant inquiry into the disappearance of a sugar broker named Sheikh Rashid, who absconded with billions of rupees in investments from traders and sugar stockists across Punjab.

Keeping in view, a high-level investigation team has been constituted to probe the multibillion scam that has left countless investors of Punjab and several cities of Sindh, in distress.

As per details, the NAB investigation team's initial raids uncover a web of deceit by revealing warehouses and shops in Sadiqabad, being used to stock misappropriated commodities by accused Sheikh Rashid and his accomplices. Taking decisive action under Section 12 of NAO 1999, DG NAB freezes all properties and stocked commodities owned by the accused persons and appoints Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadiqabad as "Receiver" for the frozen assets.

It's pertinent to mention here that NAB Lahore is pursuing a robust investigation against prime accused Sheikh Raashid along with accomplices named Kashif Ali and Faisal Ali, under the National Accountability Ordinance,1999 and Anti-Money Laundering Act,2010 and investigating the misappropriation of public funds worth billions.

Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed has issued clear instructions for employing priority to the cases pertaining to general public investments to ensure justice is served. In this regard, NAB Lahore urges all affected investors of the Sugar Scam to remain calm and cooperate with the ongoing investigations. However, all those affectees who have not contacted the Bureau, till date, are encouraged to submit their claims in NAB Lahore without any delay.

