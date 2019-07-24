NAB takes briefing on LWMC

UrduPoint.com
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General on Tuesday took briefing on the issue of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) from Punjab Minister for Information, Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal who was also co-convener of the Committee constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister

He was accompanied by Secretary Local Government Ahmad Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Local Govt Anwar Masood, Chairman Board of Directors (BoDs) Ch. Riaz and Managing Director (MD) LWMC Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti to brief about future plans of the Company in respect of solid waste collection and proper disposal of waste in Lahore.

The meeting was called by the NAB Lahore in the context of completion of term of contracts with Turkish contractors.

It has also been observed during the ongoing inquiry in the NAB Lahore on the issue of LWMC that earlier contracts were very expensive, over priced and exorbitant.

In this context, the DG NAB Lahore called the briefing of all stakeholders to share the future plans for collection and disposal of solid waste from city.

The DG NAB Lahore said, it was observed that in past, during the process of granting approval to the contracts signed with international company, some of the sections of the contracts were mala-fidely kept hidden from Board Members.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had constituted a committee on the issue of LWMC to propose future plans for the said purpose, whereas, the Committee would submit its report with seven days.

It was apprised by the Secretary Local Government that the World Bank had been involved for consultancy regarding analysis of existing setup of solid waste Management and proposing different alternatives for solid waste collection and disposal.

LWMC's Chairman BoDs Ch. Riaz, also apprised the participants that new model would be developed in the light of recommendations of consultants of World Bank.

