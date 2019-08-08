NAB takes Maryam Nawaz into custody

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday took PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz into custody outside Kot Lakhpat Jail here after she visited her jailed father PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody after she failed to respond to NAB's reminders to appear in the money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases.

The NAB sources have not confirmed Maryam Nawaz detention yet.