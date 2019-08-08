UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Takes Maryam Nawaz Into Custody

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:16 PM

NAB takes Maryam Nawaz into custody

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday took PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz into custody outside Kot Lakhpat Jail here after she visited her jailed father PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday took PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz into custody outside Kot Lakhpat Jail here after she visited her jailed father PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody after she failed to respond to NAB's reminders to appear in the money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases.

The NAB sources have not confirmed Maryam Nawaz detention yet.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Money

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

47 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

48 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

50 seconds ago

Commissioner Sukkur orders security steps on 14th ..

54 seconds ago

Ex-Garuda Indonesia boss arrested in major graft p ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab`s Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program Wins ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.