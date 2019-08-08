NAB Takes Maryam Nawaz Into Custody
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday took PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz into custody outside Kot Lakhpat Jail after she visited her jailed father PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.
Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody after she failed to respond to NAB's reminders to appear in the money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases.