NAB takes Maryam Nawaz into custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday took PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz into custody outside Kot Lakhpat Jail after she visited her jailed father PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody after she failed to respond to NAB's reminders to appear in the money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases.